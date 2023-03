Salman Khan receives death threat via email, Police beefs up security outside home | Oneindia News

Salman Khan's security concerns are getting worse every day as a result of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's repeated open threats.

The person who organised the Murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala is now actively pursuing Salman.

The manager of the actor received a new email threat yesterday, which has the Bandra police on guard.

#SalmanKhan #LawrenceBishnoi #Mumbai