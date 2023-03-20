'Coronation Street' has been working with The Katie Piper Foundation on an acid attack storyline

'Coronation Street' has been working with The Katie Piper Foundation on an upcoming storyline as producer Iain Macleod explains how "important" it is to put explore the "heartbreaking" aspects of an acid attack.
Sarah Green, chief executive of The Katie Piper Foundation, said the charity was happy to support the production team in..