Georgetown Hires Ed Cooley as Men's Basketball Coach

Georgetown was seeking a new coach to replace Patrick Ewing, who was fired after six seasons leading his alma mater.
In that span, Ewing reached the NCAA tournament just once and compiled a 75–109 record, including 13–50 over the past two seasons.
The Hoyas stay in their own conference and hire Cooley from Providence.