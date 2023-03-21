Speaker - Irish Communities Together - Dublin, St Patrick Day 17 March 2023

On St.

Patrick's Day, the Irish Communities Together event took place in Dublin.

This event was attended by people who did not accept the motives of Gender ideology in St.

Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin.

Saint Patrick was a Christian and the introduction to LGBT + signs makes the ideology that aims to destroy the family and the Christian religion slowly take over the domination of religious holidays in Ireland and is introduced to Catholic schools in Ireland despite the lack of acceptance by the large majority of society