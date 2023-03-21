Zelensky tells ICC 'world must see no one is above justice'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implores the International Criminal Court to ensure "accountability" for Russia's actions in Ukraine, adding that the world needs to see that "no one is above justice" and that "no one can make torture and filtration camps to exterminate a nation".

The address follows the issue on Friday of arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the "illegal deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia.