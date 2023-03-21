Los Angeles Schools Close as Workers Go on 3-Day Strike

NBC News reports that service workers of the country's second-largest public school district went on strike on March 21.

The Service Employees International Union Local 99 is demanding better pay and staffing.

According to Local 99, its members earn an average of $25,000 a year.

NBC News reports that the union "represents cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and special education assistants.".

Over 30,000 workers are represented by the union.

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), which represents 35,000 teachers, joined the strike in solidarity.

The public schools and respect we deserve are within reach, UTLA, via Twitter.

It will be our collective action and solidarity that makes our visions for a better future into a reality in the present.

Rain or shine, see you on the picket line!, UTLA, via Twitter.

All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) closed on March 21.

According to district data, there are about 430,000 K-12 students in the LAUSD.

L.A.

Mayor Karen Bass said the city would help to provide student lunches at 21 locations amid the three-day strike.

The L.A.

Zoo will provide LAUSD students with free admission during that time as well