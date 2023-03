Biden’s Crimes Are Far Worse Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep 541

In this episode, guest host Danielle D’Souza Gill outlines many of Biden’s crimes.

While Biden is a corrupt President, it’s former President Trump who wrongfully faces potential arrest.

This political witch hunt should open our eyes to the fact that we are facing a critical time in our nation – a time when we need to be aware of what’s at stake.

Danielle also interviews actor Dean Cain (you may know him as Clark Kent or Superman) and they discuss his life experiences, faith, and more.