This CRYPTO TRADING MISTAKE Is Costing You Thousands Of Dollars! (DO THIS INSTEAD)

Today's FOMC rate hike will determine the course for all markets.

But, Crypto traders keep making the exact same trading mistake each time.

And it's costing them thousands of dollars.

With Bitcoin price pushing closer to $30,000, it's more important than ever before to avoid this mistake.

Join Kyledoops live on today's show, to find out how to successfully navigate the next massive trade!