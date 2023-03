Bilkis Bano's plea: Special bench to look into early release of her wrong-doers | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that it will constitute a special bench to hear a plea challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justice PS Narasimha assured Bilkis Bano, who was being represented through her lawyer Shobha Gupta, that the new bench will be formed.

