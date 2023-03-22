Cover ( True Love ways ) Buddy Holly

"True Love Ways" is a song attributed to Norman Petty and Buddy Holly.

Buddy Holly's original was recorded with the Dick Jacobs Orchestra in October 1958, four months before the singer's death.

It was first released on the posthumous album The Buddy Holly Story, Vol. 2 (Coral 57326/757326), in March 1960.

The song was first released as a single in Britain in May 1960, reaching number 25 on the UK Singles Chart.

It was released the following month in the US, but did not make the charts.

In 1988, a UK re-release of the recording by MCA, the single reached no.

65 on the UK singles chart in a 5 week chart run.[1]