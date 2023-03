Johnson: Complete nonsense to say I didn’t seek advice

Boris Johnson gets frustrated when asked by Bernard Jenkin why he did not seek “proper advice” on gatherings occurring in Downing Street.

He describes the line of questioning as “complete nonsense” and insists that he asked the “relevant, senior people” for advice on possible illegal parties.

Report by Nelsonr.

