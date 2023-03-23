Trump Still Not Arrested, Republicans Out-Outrage Each Other & Don Jr Defends Daddy and Sells Gold!

Donald Trump said he was going to be arrested today in New York and as the day came and went he still remains at large, the grand jury in New York is scheduled to meet tomorrow so we could possibly see an indictment then, his team is reportedly “super pumped” about the possibility of a big public arrest, the NYPD is on high alert and officers were ordered to suit up and prepare for deployment, there is fear among Trumpsters that calls to protest could be some sort of deep state trap, House Republicans are doing everything they can to derail the case in New York, Trump got a boost from the Cancun Goon – Texas Senator Ted Cruz, no one seems to be more perturbed than Trump’s most disappointing son Don Jr, the sycophants are dropping their pants to out-outrage each other, and we take to the street for a new edition of “Breaking the News.”