Bank of England boss: Inflation 'far too high'

The Governor of the Bank of England has said inflation is still "far too high" as the bank once again raised interest rates in a bid to control soaring prices.

Following an unexpected jump in inflation in February, Andrew Bailey said: "We need to see it starting to come down progressively and get back to target." Report by Buseld.

