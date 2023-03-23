6 Fun Facts for National Puppy Day

6 Fun Facts for National Puppy Day.

In challenging times, our furry friends are great at helping us reduce stress.

.

In celebration of National Puppy Day, here are 6 facts you may not have known.

1.

The word "puppy" has French roots.

It stems from "poupée," which is French for "doll.".

2.

Puppies are born blind and deaf.

Dogs have shorter pregnancies in order to hunt for food, leaving their puppies less developed at birth.

3.

Puppies have baby teeth too.

Puppies lose their baby teeth at around 12-16 weeks and have all of their adult teeth by the time they're 6 months old.

4.

Puppies sleep a lot.

They sleep up to 15-20 hours a day.

It helps develop their brain, body and immune system.

5.

Your productivity improves when you have a puppy around.

A 2012 study found people who had seen pictures of puppies had an easier time concentrating.

6.

"Puppy dog eyes" are a real thing.

Studies show pups are more likely to raise their eyebrows when humans are watching