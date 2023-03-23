Scientists Sequence Beethoven's DNA to Uncover Hidden History and Health Issues

CNN reports that researchers have taken steps to honor one of composer Ludwig van Beethoven's dying wishes.

Prior to his death on March 27, 1827, Beethoven said he wanted his ailments to be studied so "as far as possible at least the world will be reconciled to me after my death.".

Now, researchers have sequenced the composer's DNA from preserved locks of his hair.

The findings were published in the journal 'Current Biology.'.

Our primary goal was to shed light on Beethoven's health problems, which famously include progressive hearing loss, beginning in his mid- to late-20s and eventually leading to him being functionally deaf by 1818, Johannes Krause, co-author and professor at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, via CNN.

CNN reports that the work has brought to light Beethoven's family history, his chronic ailments and potential causes of his death at the age of 56.

Throughout his life, Beethoven suffered from hearing loss, gastrointestinal problems and severe liver disease.

We also found evidence of an infection with hepatitis B virus in at latest the months before the composer's final illness.

Those likely contributed to his death, Johannes Krause, co-author and professor at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, via CNN.

The team also uncovered a discrepancy in Beethoven's genealogy, suggesting that there was an extramarital affair on his father's side.

Through the combination of DNA data and archival documents, we were able to observe a discrepancy between Ludwig van Beethoven's legal and biological genealogy, Maarten Larmuseau, co-author and genetic genealogist at the KU Leuven, via CNN.

