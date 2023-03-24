2024 Mazda CX-90 Preview

First-Ever Mazda CX-90 – the largest and most luxurious SUV ever to lead the Mazda range – is now available to order, ahead of its arrival in Australia from August.

In accordance with Mazda’s rightsizing approach to engine design, both the e-Skyactiv G (turbocharged, 3.3-litre petrol G50e) and e-Skyactiv D (turbocharged, 3.3-litre diesel D50e) inline-sixes available in the First-Ever Mazda CX-90 benefit from Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost 48V mild hybrid technology, which supports the engine at lower speeds while delivering enhanced environmental performance by using regenerative braking to replenish the onboard battery.

Increasing the speed range at which lean burn (lean combustion: high-efficiency combustion with minimal fuel consumption) is possible has contributed to the e-Skyactiv D power unit’s ability to achieve 5.4L/100 km – a class-leading fuel consumption figure, along with CO2 emissions of 143g/km.

This pursuit of efficiency is not at the expense of performance, however, with impressive outputs of 187 kW available at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 550 Nm from 1,500 – 2,400 rpm.

Mazda’s engineers have also designed the D50e engine to use surplus air to improve combustion, resulting in a more agile acceleration response, lower Nitrous oxide emissions at high rpm and output, and better thermal efficiency due to a greater lean burn speed range.