MSG Sphere - WORLD RECORD Largest ENTERTAINMENT SPHERE set to Open in LAS VEGAS, SOON! (mid 2023)

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States--The MSG Sphere at The Venetian, a sphere-shaped music and entertainment arena being built in Las Vegas, Nevada, near the Las Vegas Strip and east of the Venetian resort, will be, upon its completion (later this year), 366 feet (112 m) high and 516 feet (157 m) wide at its broadest point; it will include seating for 17,500 people, and all seats will have high speed internet access; the venue can accommodate 20,000 people in standing capacity, setting the world record for the World’s Largest Sphere (World's Largest Spherical Structure), according to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY.