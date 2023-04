Around Half a Million UTIs Linked to Contaminated Meat in US Annually

More than half a million urinary tract infections in the U.S. each year may be caused by E.

Coli strains from meat products.

A new study published in the journal One Health found that after one year of analyzing 1,923 raw chicken, pork and turkey samples from nine major grocery stores, around 8% of all E.coli cases (primarily UTIs) came from the consumption of food products.

Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.