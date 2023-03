BRICS Expansion recieves continuous support from Asia, Africa and South America. ✓>>👇

The emergence of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) as a powerful bloc in the world economy has been a remarkable achievement in recent times.

These five countries represent more than 40% of the world's population and their combined GDP accounts for over a quarter of global output.

The BRICS nations have shown significant growth in the past decade, and the group's economic and political influence is increasing with each passing year.