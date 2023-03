SCP202 - Trudeau and Biden meet to plan invasion of Haiti. CSIS implicates Liberal MP in treason.

The globalists are at it again, as Trudeau and Biden fight over who has enough troops to invade Haiti.

Trudeau defends Han Dong on treason accusations, calls Canada's secret intelligence (and everybody else) racists.

Ursala von der Leyen thanks Trudeau for training Ukrainian forces to attack Russia since 2015.

Police join with protesters in Paris.

Ireland First party formed to defeat corrupt government.