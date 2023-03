Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe & partner Erin Darke expecting their first child |Oneindia News

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke, who have been dating for more than ten years, are reportedly expecting their first child.

They first met on the sets of the 2013 film ‘Kill Your Darlings’ and appeared as love interests.

Daniel earlier stated that he and his girlfriend Darke are really happy together.

He claimed that he has a wonderful life.

He's been with his girlfriend for almost a decade.

