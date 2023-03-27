Trump CV19 Vax Contract Violated by Pfizer. Putin To Prosecute Pfizer. China Banned mRNA Jabs

Excerpts: Karen Kingston PhD has been trying to get the leaders around the country and in Congress to stop ignoring the extreme death and disabilities caused by the CV19 bioweapon/vax.

The evidence is now overwhelming, and, yet, this huge ongoing bioweapon attack is being ignored.

Kingston says, “The NIH, CDC and FDA were co-conspirators, that’s what they are.

They were complicit in developing mRNA bioweapons and deploying them, not just in the United States, but deploying them globally.

By ignoring the crime, you become complicit in the crime.

My concern is also for President Trump.

These are clearly defined as bioweapons .

That do not prevent infection, or transmission, does not prevent hospitalization and was done under criminal and fraudulent experimentation, that is the definition of a bioweapon, especially when it causes harm.

.This is my warning to America and Congress.

We cannot ignore that a bioweapon was developed by American companies and unleashed on the global population.

If you continue to ignore this, then you are complicit in a crime.

