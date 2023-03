March 27, 2023-Watchman News-Psalm 62:7-IMF Global Economic Warning, Philly chemical spill and More!

March 27, 2023 - Watchman News - Psalm 62:7 - Iran, Syria condemn US attacks on Iran-linked facilities, IMF issues warning on global economic stability, Honduras says there is ‘only one China’ as it officially cuts ties with Taiwan, West building WWII Axis-style alliance, Philadelphia residents advised to drink bottled water Sunday afternoon following chemical spill and More!