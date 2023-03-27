GOP Passes Reasonable Bill, AOC Melts Down Screaming It's Fascism | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez freaking out over the GOP’s “Parental Bill of Rights” bill; Hakeem Jeffries claiming that Republicans want to ban teaching about the Holocaust; Kevin McCarthy clarifying what the parental rights in education bill actually does; Ron DeSantis’ responding to the NAACP’s travel advisory for black Americans traveling to Florida; ABC News’ Martha Raddatz talking to Astead Herndon and Donna Brazile about Ron DeSantis’ plan to expand the “don't say gay” bill; the Trump vs.

DeSantis war getting ugly; John Kerry using carbon offsets to justify the hypocrisy of Davos elites who push for more climate change mandates while having massive carbon footprints; ”Meet the Press’” Chuck Todd asking Elizabeth Warren about a possible TikTok ban; and much more.