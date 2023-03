Official Trailer for Netflix's Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2, based on the Kristin Hannah novel.

Firefly Lane Cast: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, Jon Ecker, Patrick Sabongui and Chelah Horsdal Stream Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 April 27, 2023 on Netflix!