The Connie Bryan Show April 2023: Stopping Comedy 'Open Mic Transmitted Disease'
No doubt one of her funniest episodes to date, this episode of the Connie Bryan Show opens with Connie&apos;s latest very funny installment in her series of impersonations of late night talk radio legend Art Bell and &apos;Ghost to Ghost AM&apos;...Connie features a variety of her best impressions in one of her best sketches yet, including William Shatner, Clint Eastwood, Jack Nicholson and Leonard Nimoy as &apos;Spock&apos;...followed by some of Connie&apos;s standup comedy including her very funny hard hitting set in San Francisco, with the help of her super sized condom, calling out the dumbed down, unacceptable level of vulgarity &amp; massive lack of comedy writing from those who claim to be &apos;stand up comedians&apos; today, after which Connie does her Bob Dylan impersonation with her very funny parody of his iconic classic &apos;Like a Rolling Stone&apos;...Connie&apos;s version, &apos;Life With No Cell Phone&apos;, followed by Connie&apos;s comedy sketch impersonating Donald Trump calling 911 from the oval office to declare a &apos;national emergency&apos; because he claims that Mexican immigrants who work at KFC are changing the &apos;original recipe&apos; .

