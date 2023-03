PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till June 30, 2023: CBDT | Know all | Oneindia News

Today, the government extended the deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar to June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to provide some more time to the taxpayers.

