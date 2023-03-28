Two killed in attack at Portugal Ismaili center

Two women were killed and one person was wounded in a knife attack believed to have been carried out by an Afghan refugee at the Ismaili Center in Lisbon on Tuesday (March 28), officials said.
A man wielding a large knife killed two women and injured several other people at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal.