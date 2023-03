SCP203 - Globalist "progressive" Humza Yousaf appointed by voting machines to lead Scotland.

The clown world gets clownier.

Trudeau gives a strange gift to Biden.

Han Dong to sue Global News in a strange turn of events.

Yuval Noah Harari threatens Netanyahu weeks before Israeli uprising.

UK Military "would need 10 years notice" to defend a Russian invasion according to retired British General.

Globalist Humza Yousaf, who ran on Scotland re-joining the EU wins Scottish election according to voting machines.

Nashville school shooting.

Lots more news and analysis.