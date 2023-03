Emotional TRIBUTE to John Wick: Chapter 4 - The EPIC Masterpiece of Action Cinema

I compare it to an Epic Western or The Odyssey of Greek Mythology.

There is a homage to THE WARRIORS, the 1979 American action thriller film directed by Walter Hill.

Based on Sol Yurick's 1965 novel of the same name.

There are references to Sammo Hung (Sammo Kam-Bo Hung) internationally renowned as a pioneer and trend-setter in Hong Kong action films. John Wick 4's Dragon's Breath scene was influenced by the game Hong Kong Massacre.