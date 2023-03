Footage Released Of Nashville Transgender Mass Killer

Footage released by the Nashville Police Department reveals the chilling details of Audrey Elizabeth Hale's attack on Covenant Church/School.

The video shows her driving her Honda Fit to the location, opening fire, and forcing her way inside using two assault-type guns and a 9-millimeter pistol.

Hale's motive remains unclear, but the footage shows her targeting individuals inside the building.