Russia's Wagner advances 5% more into Bakhmut | NATO Nation admits 'Ukraine Facing Losses'

The analysts at U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimate that Russia's private mercenary group - PMC Wagner - has advanced another 5% into Bakhmut in the last 7 days and currently Russian forces occupy about 65% of the battered city in East Ukraine.

Russia has claimed that Ukrainian forces shelled the Russia-controlled city of Melitopol in Ukraine and knocked out electricity there.

Germany has 'admitted' that Ukraine was facing significant losses in Russia's war.

Justifying boost of up to $16 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Germany's finance minister said that Ukraine forces were losing equipment in the war.

Watch this video for more updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.