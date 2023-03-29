IDetective - Jennifer Closi - 03.29.23

This WEDNESDAY night, MARCH 29TH , 2023, on the I Detective Show, how do you face your partner in life, dying while protecting others.

How do you face the struggle of life, when your husband a Law Enforcement Officer dies from Covid when in the line of duty.

As a widow of a police family, “our biggest fear is that we are going to be forgotten.” Well on the show this week, we will be talking to Jennifer Closi, the wife of Law Enforcement Officer Phil Closi, who died of Covid in the line of duty.

Randy Sutton the voice of American Law Enforcement will be giving us the latest Law Enforcement News and John “Buck Savage will have another Choir Practice.

So, buckle up, as we give you the unvarnished truth of what’s happening in Law Enforcement today.

Join us on the I Detective Show every Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Eastern Time, brought to you by KGRAdb.com, for the best alternative talk radio on the planet.