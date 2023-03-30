Why Is A Tyrannical U.S.A. Government Helping Mass Shootings Deadliest Gun Killings

No matter how strict you make gun laws sick people and drug out persons or normal people and others etc.

(all races and all colours of people) a criminal is a criminal and will always be a criminal and a criminal with a gun or without a gun, will always break the law.

I don’t believe the lies they are trying to feed you they don’t work.

On average in the United States, more than 110 people are killed from guns and more than 200 are shot and wounded each day.

Additionally, 19 mass shootings take place in the U.S. each year from 2009 to 2020, with 947 wounded by gunfire and 1,363 fatally shot.

In this video, we're going to take a look at the The Second Amendment is not about duck hunting….

It is about our rights, all of our rights to be able to protect ourselves from ‘All Enemies Foreign and Domestic’.

This includes protections from a possible Tyrannical Government.”