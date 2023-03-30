The World Wars Part 1 - Trial By Fire(Documentary)

World War I, also known as the First World War or the Great War, was a global conflict that lasted from 1914 to 1918.

It was primarily fought between the Allied Powers, which included the United Kingdom, France, and Russia, and the Central Powers, which included Germany, Austria-Hungary, and the Ottoman Empire.

The war was sparked by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary in June 1914 and rapidly spread across Europe, eventually becoming a global conflict that involved over 30 countries.

The war was characterized by trench warfare, the use of new technologies such as tanks and chemical weapons, and high casualty rates.

The war ended on November 11, 1918, with the signing of the Armistice of Compiegne, which led to the eventual Treaty of Versailles and the reorganization of Europe.