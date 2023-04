Polycrisis Repeated Disasters with No JUSTICE 03/30/2023

Meat is being recalled, trains are being derailed, 39 people dead after a fire at Mexican border … is this all coincidence?

How many food processing plants have been destroyed in the last few months?

What is going on?

In other shocking news, rather than destroying equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden surrendered nearly $85 Billion worth of U.S. military equipment to the Taliban.