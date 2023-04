WSJ Reporter Held Over Espionage Charges Has ‘3 Minute’ Closed Door Hearing Without His Lawyer Present

Recently this man, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia.

The charges?

Espionage.

This makes the journalist the first member of the press to be arrested in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Russian authorities say they caught him quote “red handed,” though they have yet to provide any evidence to support their claims. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.