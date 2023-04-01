'It's about time': Americans react to Trump indictment in New York

Americans outside Trump Tower in New York react to former US president Donald Trump’s indictment in a hush-money payment case.

"If it was any other American citizen, he would have been in jail a long time ago" says Patricia Burbacher.

Trump, 76, is expected to hand himself over to New York authorities on Tuesday, before being fingerprint and having his mugshot taken.

The impact of the indictment on Trump's 2024 election aspirations is unclear, with Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally, claiming the case could even help the former president.

Nothing in the US Constitution prevents someone running for office while facing charges, and even a conviction would not bar them from serving as president.