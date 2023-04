Mississippi News Anchor FIRED For Quoting Snoop Dogg: ‘Fo shizzle’On-Air

Barbie Bassett has been fired after quoting Snoop Dogg on air earlier this month.

Bassett worked at NBC affiliate WLBT, and during a March 8 broadcast she engaged in an on-air discussion around Snoop’s Cali wine line.

At one point, Bassett said the phrase, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle.”