Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

Ukraine has reacted furiously Russia assumed the presidency of the U.N.
Security Council on Saturday, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling it an "absurd and destructive" move.
Edward Baran reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin taking on the rotating monthly presidency of the 15-member United Nations Security Council came..
As the war rages on in Ukraine, Russia has taken over the presidency of the UN Security Council.