Putting a Gag on Trump? + When Trans Attacks + Wisconsin Court Clash | Gavin Wax, Emmons

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has brought one of the most politically-motivated criminal cases in history against President Trump, and now a New York judge is about to gag Trump from complaining about it.

New York Young Republican head Gavin Wax and Libby Emmons of Human Events join guest host Jack Posobiec to react to the latest developments in this black mark on American democracy.

Then, anti-child mutilation activist Billboard Chris joins to discuss the violent transgenderism cult and the myth of a "trans genocide" that is driving it.

And finally, one of the most important moments in the 2024 race is happening tomorrow — and whether conservatives or liberals come out on top is simply a question of who wants it more.

