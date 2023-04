Chris Pratt & Charlie Day Talk Playing Mario & Luigi in Super Mario Brothers Movie

Chris Pratt & Charlie Day bring Mario & Luigi to life in The Super Mario Brothers Movie.

The pair spoke to Jodie McCallum about how they’ve embodied the spirit of their characters throughout their careers.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn