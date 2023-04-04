Connecticut Defeats San Diego State to Win National Championship

Connecticut dispatched San Diego State 76–59 on Monday night to win the national title in Houston, securing the Huskies’ fifth championship—all won in the past 24 years.
The Connecticut Huskies celebrate after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game...
UConn topped off one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open..