Former CIA Chief of Disguise Answers Spy Questions From Twitter

Jonna Mendez, former CIA Chief of Disguise, answers the internet's burning questions about spying.

How many CIA assets are in Ukraine right now?

Do spies get acting lessons?

How do spies get recruited?

Do spies get to choose their own code names?

Jonna answers all these questions and much more!

Producer/Director: Lisandro Perez-Rey Director of Photography: Eric Bugash Editor: Louville Moore Expert: Jonna Mendez Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi Associate Producers: Paul Gulyas, Samantha Vélez Production Manager: Eric Martinez Production Coordinator: Fernando Davila Camera Operator: Mike Audick Audio: Elijah Sutton Production Assistant: Will Hoffinger Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen Assistant Editor: Andy Morell Additional Editor: Paul Tael