Unhinged Media Reaction to Trump Arrest, and Don Lemon's Misogyny, with the Ruthless Podcast Hosts

Megyn Kelly is joined by the hosts of the Ruthless Podcast, Comfortably Smug, Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, and John Ashbrook, to talk about Stormy Daniels and the rest of the characters being lionized now by the left, the unhinged reaction from Keith Olbermann and others over the arrest of former President Donald Trump, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace giggling about Trump's arrest, disastrous Wisconsin consequences for the GOP, the politics of abortion in America today, Chicago electing a "progressive dream" candidate as mayor, Don Lemon's history of misogyny detailed in new article, the gross media business, "Doctor" Jill Biden getting blowback for suggesting the losing Iowa women team come to the White House, and more.

Then Megyn reads viewer and listener comments about Trump's arrest and the double standards.

