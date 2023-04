'Armageddon Alarm': UK confirms date, time of first nationwide trial of it | Oneindia News

The United Kingdom has confirmed about the date and time when it will be testing its unique ‘Armageddon’ alarm system.

A nationwide test of the UK's emergency alert service will take place at 3pm on 23 April i.e Sunday.

Messages will pop up on mobile phones across the country, along with a sound and vibration that will stop automatically after 10 seconds.

#Armageddonalarm #UK #UKalarm ~PR.153~ED.101~HT.99~