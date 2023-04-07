Indiana Jones franchise will end with 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Bosses at Disney have confirmed the Indiana Jones franchise will be ending for good following the release of the fifth and final movie
Bosses at Disney have confirmed the Indiana Jones franchise will be ending for good following the release of the fifth and final movie
Watch the official trailer for the action adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James..
Learn More Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Second Trailer Promises A Stellar Swan Song For Harrison Ford's Indy Over a..