Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is an upcoming American action adventure film directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote it with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.[3] Produced by Lucasfilm Ltd.

And Walt Disney Pictures and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures,[a] the film is a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and will serve as the fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones film series.[6] The film stars Harrison Ford in his final portrayal of archaeologist Indiana Jones.[7] John Rhys-Davies reprises his role as Sallah from earlier films, along with new cast members including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen