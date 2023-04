Sanctuary Webcam from Christian Life Center in downtown Leominster, MA

It's Friday.

Jesus is in the tomb.

The disciples are fearful and confused.

The women are crying.

It's Friday and Jesus is dead.

No one is happy except for the demons that are dancing around the stone that covers the tomb.

We've got him!

They exclaim.

Yes, it's Friday, and it looks like evil has won... but ... SUNDAY IS COMING!!!

We would love to see you in person at our service on Easter Sunday at 10am!