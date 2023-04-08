UFC 253: A look at Adesanya's impressive performance against Borrachinha.

This video is an analysis of Israel Adesanya's performance in his UFC 253 fight against Paulo Costa.

The video provides a breakdown of Adesanya's technique and strategy, as well as highlights of the most significant moments in the fight.

The analysis includes a detailed look at Adesanya's striking abilities and how he was able to pick apart his opponent's defenses, ultimately leading to his impressive victory.

The video is a must-watch for MMA fans and anyone interested in learning more about Adesanya's fighting style and skill set.